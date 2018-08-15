Application for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Vacancy Occurring on August 13, 2018

 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - 05:02 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the recent vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, occurring on August 13, 2018.  The deadline for applications and for submittal of letters of recommendation is August 22, 2018.  Interviews will be held on August 24, 2018. 
    Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above.  Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.     You may access the application HERE.​   You may access the instructions HERE.  
