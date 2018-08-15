Most read
Application for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Vacancy Occurring on August 13, 2018
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - 05:02 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305. You may access the application HERE. You may access the instructions HERE.