Application for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Vacancy Occurring on August 13, 2018

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the recent vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, occurring on August 13, 2018. The deadline for applications and for submittal of letters of recommendation is August 22, 2018. Interviews will be held on August 24, 2018.

You may access the application HERE.​ You may access the instructions HERE. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Brian Abraham, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus