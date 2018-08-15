Big Green Scholarship Foundation Named Best Charity in West Virginia

The Big Green Scholarship Foundation, Marshall Athletics' fundraising arm, was recently named the Best Charity in the state of West Virginia by Business.org.





"Our Big Green Scholarship Foundation does a tremendous job," Thundering Herd Director of Athletics "It is an honor to be ranked the top charity in the state of West Virginia," said John Sutherland , Marshall's Associate AD for Development and the Executive Director of the Big Green. "It is evidence of our great support base and hard-working staff here in the Big Green. The relationships we have built with our donors and the emphasis we place on transparency has allowed us to grow efficiently and to assure our supporters their gifts will directly benefit Marshall student-athletes. I'm grateful for the recognition that our Big Green staff, Marshall Athletics staff and supporters have earned."The outlet honors its winners by "who is influencing the most change $1 at a time". The Big Green's final Business.org score was 92.3. Business.org's methodology is as follows:looked at regional charities that do not receive federal government funds, running only off of what is donated to them. From there we sifted out Grantmakers (as classified by Charity Navigator) that collect money to give to local charities. Though they do great work, we wanted to highlight the organizations dedicated to a specific cause. Using ratings from Charity Navigator as well as reviews online from sites such as GreatNonProfits and Facebook, we came up with a score for each charity."Business.org's listing of the state-by-state winners may be found here:"Our Big Green Scholarship Foundation does a tremendous job," Thundering Herd Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said. "I'm very happy to see John, Assistant AD for Development Teddy Kluemper III and the rest of the staff get the credit it so richly deserves."

