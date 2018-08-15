Most read
Two Downtown Block Radius Now Has Free Internet Access
This is a collaborative effort between Cabell Huntington Hospital, downtown businesses, Arx Technologies, and the city of Huntington, all of whom donated time, equipment, and buildings to make this happen. This ensures that downtown businesses in Huntington can continue to compete in the retail market.
Users will be able to access the free Wi-Fi in a roughly two-block radius from 8th Street to 10th Street and 3rd avenue to 4th Avenue as well as around the Pullman Square courtyard.