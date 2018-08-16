Women’s Soccer Opens 2018 Season at Fairleigh Dickinson

Mark Webb Herd Zone Photo

TEANECK, N.J. – The Marshall women's soccer team gets the 2018 regular season going at Fairleigh Dickinson. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff from University Stadium.





The match will be broadcast live on the



"I am really excited for the season to begin," Herd head coach Kevin Long said. "We are healthier than we have been in ages and our team is eager to get out of the gates. We have younger players stepping up their game and I think while we will still be able to see our possession oriented style of play, I think this season will see a return to an attacking style of play we have grown accustomed to."



The Thundering Herd returns 24 players from 2017. Marshall finished the year 5-11-1. This year's squad features just five seniors with Kylie Slusser, Ashley Seltzer, Peyton Miller, Julianna Smith and Courtney Andrews. Seltzer led the team in minutes in 2017 with 1,583, tied for the lead in assists with three and was named All-Conference USA. Junior Megan Bonelli returns in the net for the Herd. Bonelli finished her sophomore campaign taking over in goal and playing a majority of the minutes in 2017 with 1,386. Bonelli made 78 saves and had a save percentage of .743. Junior Jordan Sackaris led Marshall with five goals in 2017, all coming in C-USA action.



"FDU is one of the best if not the best team in the NEC, year in and year out," coach Long said entering his 11th year at the helm. "Starting the season against a team of such high caliber will be a great test. It will be games like these that we hope will prepare us better for conference play. They are well coached and athletic. I expect them to challenge in every way possible throughout the evening, and I am interested to see how our team responds to it."



The Knights ended the 2017 season with a 9-8-4 record and were eliminated in the semi-final round of the NEC Tournament by Saint Francis on penalty kicks. FDU returns its top three goal-scorers in senior Elma Kolenovic (seven), and sophomores Sofia Albertsson (nine) and Viktorija Miseljic (six) from a squad that totaled 34 goals. The sophomore tandem of Albertsson and Miseljic also combined for nine assists. Both keepers who saw time in the net return as well. Junior Amanda Fitzgerald recorded 102 saves and allowed 26 goals in 1,800 minutes. Sophomore Cassandra Marcoux made eight saves and allowed two goals in three contests.



After the Thursday match, Marshall stays on the road and heads to West Point, N.Y. to take on Army. The Sunday afternoon contest is set for 1 p.m.



