Thomson Named to Unitas Watch List
Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 00:24 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria to be considered for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments. The winner will be honored at a December 7 event at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel & The Grand.
The 6'5" Thomson, who transferred from Wagner in the spring, completed 90 of 175 passes in 2015 for 1,085 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions and was second on the team with 300 yards rushing. In 2016, he completed 184 of his 323 passes for 2,436 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground and caught two passes as well. The Keyport, N.J. native was named third-team All-Shore at punter by the Asbury Park Press following his senior season at Keyport High School where he also played outside linebacker.
2018 Marshall Watch List Honorees
Ryan Bee-Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy
Tyre Brady-Biletnikoff Award
Levi Brown-Rimington Trophy
Keion Davis-Hornung Award
Malik Gant-Thorpe Award
Chase Hancock-AllState Good Works Team, Wuerffel Award
Alex Thomson-Unitas Award
Juwon Young-Butkus Award Print Friendly Version
Players Mentioned
#91 Ryan Bee
- DL
- 6' 7"
- 280 lbs
- Redshirt Senior
#8 Tyre Brady
- WR
- 6' 3"
- 206 lbs
- Redshirt Senior
#61 Levi Brown
- OL
- 6' 4"
- 280 lbs
- Redshirt Junior
#24 Keion Davis
- RB
- 6' 1"
- 215 lbs
- Redshirt Senior
#29 Malik Gant
- S
- 6' 2"
- 200 lbs
- Redshirt Junior
#37 Chase Hancock
- LB
- 6' 2"
- 228 lbs
- Redshirt Senior
#4 Juwon Young
- DL
- 6' 2"
- 250 lbs
- Redshirt Senior
#6 Alex Thomson
- QB
- 6' 5"
- 233 lbs
- Redshirt Junior