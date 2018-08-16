Most read
Comedy Set to Laugh to the Top of the Weekend Boxoffice Charts
Instead of superhero or big budget action, film distributors target an older audience, meaning, an influx of horror and other R-rated themes including topical skewed comedic drama.
Warner's CRAZY RICH ASIANS leaped out Wednesday. It will be joined by ALPHA and MILE 22.
A curiously dark puppet satire, Happytime Murders, starring Melissa McCarthy has already stirred the ire of the Children's Television Workshop for "confusing" children (and adults) about Sesame Street and/or the Muppets. A federal court disagreed and the attempt to partially tweak the flick and its teasers failed. It awaits Aug. 24.
NEW THIS WEEK
ALPHA
An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.
MILE 22
In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Crazy Rich Asians" follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things.
NEXT WEEK
HAPPYTIME MURDERS
No Sesame. All Street. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.
SEARCH
After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.
AXL
A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow's soldiers. Code named by the scientists who created him, A.X.L. stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics, and embodies the most advanced, next-generation artificial intelligence. After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding alone in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter), who finds a way to connect with him after activating his owner-pairing technology. Together, the two develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion. Helping Miles gain the confidence he's been lacking, A.X.L. will go to any length to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who created him and who will do anything to get him back. Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. is captured, Miles teams up with a smart, resourceful ally named Sara (Becky G) to protect his new best friend on a timeless, epic adventure for the whole family.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Sunday Aug 19 & Wednesday Aug 22, 3:30 & 7:00
The sci-fi movie that earned director Steven Spielberg his first Oscar nomination. The title refers to interactions with UFO’S: a sighting, physical evidence, and the third kind is contact. The climactic “mother ship” scene in which the alien creatures reveal themselves looks even more awesome in this 4K digitally restored director’s cut. (“If everything's ready here on the Dark Side of the Moon...play the five tones.”) Rated PG
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26 & 29, 3:30/7:00
This coming-of-age baseball comedy was hailed by critic Roger Ebert as a summertime version of A Christmas Story. New kid in town Scotty Smalls wants to fit in, but there’s a problem: he can’t play baseball! Before summer is over, he will make new friends, and together they will confront “the Beast,” a mysterious dog with a scary reputation. The scene where Ham teaches Scotty how to make s’mores is a classic. (“You’re killing me, Smalls!”) Rated PG
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2 & 6, 3:30 / 7:00
Where were you in ’62? Writer/director George Lucas was a teenager in Northern California, and his experiences inspired this comedy set at the end of the summer after high school graduation. The stellar cast includes Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Richard Dreyfuss, Wolfman Jack and newcomer Harrison Ford. A nostalgic look at the era when rock ‘n’ roll was young, filled with hit songs from the period. ("One, two, three o’clock, four o’clock, rock...”) Rated PG
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT 9 & 12, 3:30/7:00
You’ll “whistle a happy tune” while “getting to know” this popular Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, based on the real-life experiences of a 19th century Englishwoman who taught the children of the King of Siam. Nominated for 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actress (Deborah Kerr), and winner of 5. Yul Brynner won Best Actor for his performance as the King, a part he originated on Broadway. ("Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!”)
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT. 16 & 19, 3:30-7:00
A comedy-drama that celebrates the warmth, grace, and grit of a close-knit group of women in a small Southern town. The A-list cast includes Sally Field, Julia Roberts (Oscar-nominated for her performance), Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah, and Dolly Parton as the big-hearted owner of the beauty shop where friends share the joys and heartaches that bind them together. ("Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.”)
SEPTEMBER 23/26 Labyrinth
SEPTEMBER 30/OCTOBER 3, Young Frankenstein
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
STARTS FRIDAY AUG 17
Trailer ▶
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM 3D 9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Mile 22 (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey
DIRECTOR
Peter Berg
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
BlacKkKlansman (R)Drama
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Slender Man (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso
DIRECTOR
Sylvain White
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Dog Days (PG)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Eva Longoria
DIRECTOR
Ken Marino
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM
Trailer ▶
Death of a Nation (PG-13)Documentary
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Dinesh D'Souza
DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:35PM7:05PM10:00PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Hasan Minhaj
DIRECTOR
Susanna Fogel
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM6:55PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Christopher McQuarrie
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM3:05PM6:20PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (PG)Animation
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong
DIRECTOR
Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:25PM4:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Equalizer 2 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman
DIRECTOR
Antoine Fuqua
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried
DIRECTOR
Ol Parker
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:05PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Eighth Grade (R)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Phoebe Amirault
DIRECTOR
Bo Burnham
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:35PM7:15PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas
DIRECTOR
Peyton Reed
More Information ► 2D 7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The First Purge (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez
DIRECTOR
Gerard McMurray
More Information ► 2D 6:30PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
The Incredibles 2 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
DIRECTOR
Brad Bird
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM5:55
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM 3D 9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Mile 22 (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey
DIRECTOR
Peter Berg
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Slender Man (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso
DIRECTOR
Sylvain White
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:25PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Dog Days (PG)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Eva Longoria
DIRECTOR
Ken Marino
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Hasan Minhaj
DIRECTOR
Susanna Fogel
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Christopher McQuarrie
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:15PM6:30PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried
DIRECTOR
Ol Parker
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)Animation
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James
DIRECTOR
Genndy Tartakovsky
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas
DIRECTOR
Peyton Reed
More Information ► 2D 6:25PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Ted Levine
DIRECTOR
J.A. Bayona
Alpha (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe, Priya Rajaratnam
DIRECTOR
Albert Hughes
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM 3DReserved Seating 9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Mile 22 (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey
DIRECTOR
Peter Berg
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM2:20PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 1 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jon M. Chu
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
BlacKkKlansman (R)Drama
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Meg (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
John Turtletaub
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Slender Man (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Julia Goldani Telles, Joey King, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso
DIRECTOR
Sylvain White
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Dog Days (PG)Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Eva Longoria
DIRECTOR
Ken Marino
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM3:25PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss
DIRECTOR
Marc Forster
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)Comedy
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Hasan Minhaj
DIRECTOR
Susanna Fogel
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:10PM4:10PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Christopher McQuarrie
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM3:05PM6:20PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Equalizer 2 (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 0 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman
DIRECTOR
Antoine Fuqua
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried
DIRECTOR
Ol Parker
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)Animation
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James
DIRECTOR
Genndy Tartakovsky
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:10PM4:35PM7:05PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Ted Levine
DIRECTOR
J.A. Bayona
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 6:45PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Incredibles 2 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
DIRECTOR
Brad Bird
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM3:00PM6:05PM9:00PM