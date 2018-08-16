Comedy Set to Laugh to the Top of the Weekend Boxoffice Charts

School has gone back in session. That means the big screen cinemas will be adjusting their outreach and trimming showtimes (afternoons in some cases) to correspond with the start of school and college. Left unsaid, the interest in school sports (especially high school and university football) impacts multiplex attendance.

Instead of superhero or big budget action, film distributors target an older audience, meaning, an influx of horror and other R-rated themes including topical skewed comedic drama.

Warner's CRAZY RICH ASIANS leaped out Wednesday. It will be joined by ALPHA and MILE 22.

A curiously dark puppet satire, Happytime Murders, starring Melissa McCarthy has already stirred the ire of the Children's Television Workshop for "confusing" children (and adults) about Sesame Street and/or the Muppets. A federal court disagreed and the attempt to partially tweak the flick and its teasers failed. It awaits Aug. 24.

NEW THIS WEEK

ALPHA

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

MILE 22

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Crazy Rich Asians" follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

NEXT WEEK

HAPPYTIME MURDERS

No Sesame. All Street. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

SEARCH

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

AXL

A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow's soldiers. Code named by the scientists who created him, A.X.L. stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics, and embodies the most advanced, next-generation artificial intelligence. After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding alone in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter), who finds a way to connect with him after activating his owner-pairing technology. Together, the two develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion. Helping Miles gain the confidence he's been lacking, A.X.L. will go to any length to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who created him and who will do anything to get him back. Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. is captured, Miles teams up with a smart, resourceful ally named Sara (Becky G) to protect his new best friend on a timeless, epic adventure for the whole family.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday Aug 19 & Wednesday Aug 22, 3:30 & 7:00

The sci-fi movie that earned director Steven Spielberg his first Oscar nomination. The title refers to interactions with UFO’S: a sighting, physical evidence, and the third kind is contact. The climactic “mother ship” scene in which the alien creatures reveal themselves looks even more awesome in this 4K digitally restored director’s cut. (“If everything's ready here on the Dark Side of the Moon...play the five tones.”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26 & 29, 3:30/7:00

This coming-of-age baseball comedy was hailed by critic Roger Ebert as a summertime version of A Christmas Story. New kid in town Scotty Smalls wants to fit in, but there’s a problem: he can’t play baseball! Before summer is over, he will make new friends, and together they will confront “the Beast,” a mysterious dog with a scary reputation. The scene where Ham teaches Scotty how to make s’mores is a classic. (“You’re killing me, Smalls!”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2 & 6, 3:30 / 7:00

Where were you in ’62? Writer/director George Lucas was a teenager in Northern California, and his experiences inspired this comedy set at the end of the summer after high school graduation. The stellar cast includes Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Richard Dreyfuss, Wolfman Jack and newcomer Harrison Ford. A nostalgic look at the era when rock ‘n’ roll was young, filled with hit songs from the period. ("One, two, three o’clock, four o’clock, rock...”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT 9 & 12, 3:30/7:00





You’ll “whistle a happy tune” while “getting to know” this popular Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, based on the real-life experiences of a 19th century Englishwoman who taught the children of the King of Siam. Nominated for 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actress (Deborah Kerr), and winner of 5. Yul Brynner won Best Actor for his performance as the King, a part he originated on Broadway. ("Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!”)













SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT. 16 & 19, 3:30-7:00

A comedy-drama that celebrates the warmth, grace, and grit of a close-knit group of women in a small Southern town. The A-list cast includes Sally Field, Julia Roberts (Oscar-nominated for her performance), Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah, and Dolly Parton as the big-hearted owner of the beauty shop where friends share the joys and heartaches that bind them together. ("Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.”)

SEPTEMBER 23/26 Labyrinth

SEPTEMBER 30/OCTOBER 3, Young Frankenstein





HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

STARTS FRIDAY AUG 17

Alpha (PG-13)









Mile 22 (R)









Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)









BlacKkKlansman (R)









The Meg (PG-13)









Slender Man (PG-13)









Dog Days (PG)









Death of a Nation (PG-13)

















The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)









Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)









Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (PG)









The Equalizer 2 (R)









Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)





















Eighth Grade (R)









Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)









The First Purge (R)









The Incredibles 2 (PG)









Alpha (PG-13)









Mile 22 (R)

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)









The Meg (PG-13)









Slender Man (PG-13)









Dog Days (PG)

















The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)









Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)









Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)









Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)









Ant-Man and the Wasp (PG-13)









Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)

Alpha (PG-13)









Mile 22 (R)









Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13)





BlacKkKlansman (R)









The Meg (PG-13)









Slender Man (PG-13)





Dog Days (PG)

















The Spy Who Dumped Me (R)





Mission: Impossible - Fallout (PG-13)





The Equalizer 2 (R)









Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)





Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)









Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)













The Incredibles 2 (PG)