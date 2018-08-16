Condolences on Death of Young Thundering Herd Quarterback

Photo Herd Zone

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Marshall quarterback Reggie Oliver.





For those of you that knew him or had the chance to simply be around the man, you know what type of loss this is for Marshall University. Reggie’s personality was infectious and to hear him speak about the events surrounding November 14th, 1970 and the years to follow were some of my favorite memories as a Marshall fan. He loved Marshall and Marshall loved him.





May you Rest In Peace and tell the rest of our #HerdFamily that we love and miss them. Prayers to the Oliver Family and close friends as well

