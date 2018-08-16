Most read
- MARK CASERTA COLUMN: Closing of HD door, opened others
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- Portion of Rt. 2 near Huntington Closed
- Huntington Council Amends Rental Registry Ordinance
- Detroit to Huntington Bus Riding Drug Distributor Sentenced to Prison
- Young Thundering Herd's Reggie Oliver has brain surgery
- Mayor Williams Announces Exterior BSSA New Designs
- House of Delegates Impeaches, Censures All Four State Supreme Court Justices
Kroger Celebrates Remodeling
Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 04:24 Updated 11 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The remodel was a $3 million investment from the Kroger corporation, implementing chain-wide changes, such as the new Click-List drive up service. #MyHuntington