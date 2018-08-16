Kroger Celebrates Remodeling

 Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 04:24 Updated 11 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Kroger Celebrates Remodeling
Photo Mayor's Office

The 1st Street Kroger celebrated it’s Grand Re-Opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Mayor Williams, Ambassadors from the Chamber, as well as store employees and leaders were present as Mayor Williams cut the ribbon with the store’s manager, Saul Adkins.

The remodel was a $3 million investment from the Kroger corporation, implementing chain-wide changes, such as the new Click-List drive up service. #MyHuntington

