W.Va. AG Reaches Nearly $900K Consumer Protection Settlement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a settlement valued at nearly $900,000 to resolve allegations that a leasing company unlawfully repossessed motor vehicles and made misrepresentations regarding credit repair.

Auto Trakk LLC paid the state $100,000 and ceased any and all efforts to collect $790,000 in consumer debt, in accordance with terms of the settlement. It also agreed to recall any consumer accounts turned over to collections and vacate any judgments related to the accounts.

“Companies doing business in West Virginia must adhere to her laws,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will do everything within its power to ensure that consumers enjoy the protections afforded to them by state law.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit alleged that Auto Trakk repossessed leased vehicles without written notice. State law requires any business issue a written notice and then wait 10 days before repossession.

Auto Trakk also stood accused of advertising its credit repair services without proper bonding by or registration with the Secretary of State’s Office since 2006.

Auto Trakk denied any wrongdoing and entered into the settlement to resolve the dispute and avoid litigation expenses. Auto Trakk is headquartered in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

The settlement, agreed upon in May, was fully satisfied this month and the case was dismissed Monday, Aug. 13.

