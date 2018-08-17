President Intends to Sue Opioid Drug Manufacturers; DeWine Voices Support

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I’d also like to ask you to bring a major lawsuit against the drug companies on opioids. Some states have done it, but I’d like a lawsuit to be brought against these companies that are really sending opioids at a level that it shouldn’t be happening. It’s so highly addictive. People go into a hospital with a broken arm; they come out, they’re a drug addict. They get the arm fixed, but they’re now a drug addict.

And I’d like us to look at some of the litigation that’s already been started with companies. Rather than just joining them, I’d like to bring a federal lawsuit against those companies.

I’d also like to have you take a look at the fentanyl that’s coming out of China and Mexico. And whatever you can do from a legal standpoint — whether it’s litigation, lawsuits, for people and companies. But, in China, you have some pretty big companies sending that garbage and killing our people. It’s almost a form of warfare. And I’d like to do whatever you can do legally to stop it from China and from Mexico. And if you could look into that, I’d appreciate it."

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement on President Trump’s statement on a potential lawsuit against opioid manufacturers:

“It is great news that President Trump said today he would support filing a lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers. In May of 2017, Ohio was the second state to file a lawsuit against the major opioid manufacturers and since then more than half of the states and many local governments have done so as well. With the addition of the federal government, I believe that this would only accelerate the momentum and add to the pressure for these companies to finally take responsibility for marketing these addictive drugs.

“In Ohio we are fighting a drug epidemic that traces its roots to the overprescribing of opiates that has affected every area of the state – from rural communities to suburbs to our big cities.

“We will not rest until justice is done, and I believe that the addition of the U.S. government in the legal fight we are waging to hold opiate manufacturers accountable would be a game-changer.”