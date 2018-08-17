Planning Committee to Discuss Rezoning of Portion of Fifth Avenue

Huntington City Council's planning and zoning committee meets Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

to discuss rezoning of the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Fifth Avenue from R5 (Residence District) to C1 (Neighood Commercial. The agenda describes the inclusion of six properties on the Northwestern side of the 500 block of Fifth Avenue. The agenda is below: SUBJECT:Council Planning & Zoning Committee Meeting There will be a meeting of the Council Planning & Zoning Committee Meeting in Council Chambers on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows: Ordinance re: 2018-0-8 - Rezoning from R-5 Residence District to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District, in the northern side of the 200,300 and 400 blocks of 5th Avenue and six (6) properties on the northwestern side of the 500 block of 5th Avenue. Other Matters as Necessary

