Most read
- COLUMN: Find Another Answer to Free Needles
- COLUMN: Defending the Health Department's Free Syringe Policy
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
- Kroger Celebrates Remodeling
- Huntington St Joe Graduation
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Huntington's Lady Highlanders Lose to George Washington in Tournament
AT&T Hosting Hiring Event Aug. 18
Friday, August 17, 2018 - 23:58 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
For the fastest experience, AT&T recommends that individuals apply online prior to the event and complete the required assessment. For those unable to attend the event or who want to start the hiring process faster, apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process.
More details are available at work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr