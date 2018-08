The Pilot Club of Huntington , West Virginia continues their Annual Antiques Show and Sale Aug. 18-19.

Held at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, Third Avenue and Eighth Street, Huntington, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exquisite Antiques and Vintage Collectibles will be available!

Tickets are $6 at the door.