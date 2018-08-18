PSC Orders Hearing on Federal Tax Cut Case

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued an Order today scheduling a hearing at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 24, 2018, for the consideration of a proposed stipulation and agreement for settlement with West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) and the possible expedited relief and treatment of that (and possibly other) stipulations and agreements.

In January 2018, the Commission directed all privately owned electric, gas, water, sewer and solid waste facilities to begin tracking the savings resulting from the 2017 Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on a monthly basis. Utilities involved in this proceeding include Appalachian Power; Wheeling Power; Monongahela Power; Potomac Edison; Mountaineer Gas; Hope Gas Inc., dba Dominion Energy WV; Peoples Gas WV; Bluefield Gas; WVAWC and Beckley Water Company. The impact of TCJA on Bluefield Gas and Beckley Water was addressed by the Commission in base rate cases earlier this year.

In today’s Order the Commission directed other utilities conducting settlement negotiations to file proposed settlements at or before the hearing and to be prepared to discuss the settlements or to advise the Commission of the status of those negotiations at the hearing.

Parties in the case include the Kanawha County Commission, the City of Charleston, Commission Staff, the Consumer Advocate Division and West Virginia Energy Users Group.

A copy of the Commission Order and more information is available on the Commission website:www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing G.O. 236.1.