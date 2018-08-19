Most read
- Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge and Possession of Counterfeit U.S. Currency
- COLUMN: Defending the Health Department's Free Syringe Policy
- McCallister will Challenge Mayor Williams ; Three Council Incumbents Defeated... Barely IMAGES
- Activist in Continuing Paducah Nuclear Workers Dispute Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint
- COLUMN: Find Another Answer to Free Needles
- PSC Orders Hearing on Federal Tax Cut Case
- Huntington St Joe Graduation
- President Intends to Sue Opioid Drug Manufacturers; DeWine Voices Support
F.B.I. offers Reward for Man who Threatened President
Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 05:53 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Christy allegedly posted the threats on Facebook between June 3 and 12, 2018, saying that he was going to shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Christy by the United States District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 2018, after he was charged with Interstate Communication of Threats and Threats Against the President of the United States.
Two reports potentially link him to a stolen car in Nitro, WV and a possible sighting August 10 on I-64 in Huntington.