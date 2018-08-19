F.B.I. offers Reward for Man who Threatened President

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Secret Service, and the United States Marshals Service are seeking the public's assistance in locating Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania. Christy is wanted for allegedly threatening to harm and/or kill a police chief, other law enforcement officers, a district attorney, and President Donald J. Trump.

Christy allegedly posted the threats on Facebook between June 3 and 12, 2018, saying that he was going to shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Christy by the United States District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 19, 2018, after he was charged with Interstate Communication of Threats and Threats Against the President of the United States.

Two reports potentially link him to a stolen car in Nitro, WV and a possible sighting August 10 on I-64 in Huntington.