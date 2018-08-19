Manchin, Capito Announce $763,000 for Cancer Research

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) has awarded $763,181 to a health research organization in West Virginia. The funding will be used for research of Novel SCD1 inhibitors for cancer treatment at Modulation Therapeutics, Inc.in Morgantown.

“The grant awarded to Modulation Therapeutics, Inc. will allow for groundbreaking research to treat West Virginians with cancer,” Senator Manchin said. “It is critical that we fund research at the local level. I am proud that Modulation Therapeutics is leading the way in West Virginia and I will continue advocating for more resources to support this important work.”

“The determined efforts of both public and private entities must be brought to bear in the fight against cancer,” Senator Capito said. “It is important that we continue to give health professionals and independent researchers the resources they need to innovate and help alleviate the impact cancer has on innumerable families, and I joined with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to increase funding for the National Cancer Institute in the most recent omnibus appropriations bill. I am thrilled to see this funding come to West Virginia, and I will continue to advocate for further resources in the fight against cancer.”