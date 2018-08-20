Duo Transcend Returns to America's Got Talent Tuesday

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, August 20, 2018 - 03:36 Updated 8 hours ago

Access Live co-hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and guest co-host Melissa Peterman talk to "America's Got Talent" trapeze pair Duo Transcend about their daring act and their harrowing on-air fall that shocked the judges.

Plus, will they try their blindfold routine again in the live shows? "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus