Project Huntington Update: Three More Defendants Netted in Operation Saigon Sunset Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy

The federal indictment also charged nine other individuals involved in the Peterson drug trafficking organization (DTO) with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Additional Peterson DTO defendants were arrested and charged in Detroit. Stuart praised the joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“Just as I promised, we will do everything in our power to detain and keep detained those we arrest for drug trafficking and violent crimes,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “These members of the Peterson DTO that were arrested during our raid were detained and have been incarcerated since that time. It is our hope and prayer that these drug traffickers remain behind bars, away from our families, out of our communities, and stay that way until they are sentenced in this matter.”

Luther Peterson, also known as “Mook,” 24, from Detroit, entered his guilty plea to the indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Peterson admitted that between October 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Willie Peterson, also known as “Chill,” and Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to sell heroin in the Huntington, West Virginia area. As part of the plea agreement, Peterson admitted to distributing heroin to a confidential informant in October 2017.

Lawrence Sykes, Jr., also known as “Boog,” 26, of Huntington, entered his guilty plea to the indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Sykes admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Manget Peterson to sell heroin in the Huntington, West Virginia area. As part of the plea agreement, Sykes admitted to distributing approximately 28 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in November 2017.

Charles Graves, also known as “Bo,” 46, also from Huntington, entered his guilty plea to the indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. Graves admitted that in January and February 2018 he conspired with Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to sell heroin in the Huntington, WV area. As part of the plea agreement, Graves admitted to distributing heroin to a confidential informant in February 2018.

Peterson, Sykes and Graves each face up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19, 2018. Sykes and Graves are scheduled to be sentenced on November 26, 2018.

Terrell Redd, 43, of Huntington previously pled guilty to the indictment which charged him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19, 2018 and also faces up to 20 years in prison.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

PROJECT HUNTINGTON DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL GUN CRIME

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man that was arrested as part of Project Huntington pled guilty today to a federal gun charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jordan Rashaun Jeter, 27, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jeter admitted that in the early morning hours of February 11, 2018, he ran out of Rehmy’s Bar on 4th Avenue in Huntington while carrying a Taurus, Model PT111 G2, 9mm pistol. He further admitted that he threw the gun on the ground in front of a vehicle in the area of the 400 block of 5th Street. A Huntington police officer saw Jeter and ordered him to get on the ground until he could secure the firearm. In a search incident to arrest, officers located approximately 1.7 grams of marijuana in Jeter’s pocket. Jeter was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2011 conviction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for distribution of 28 grams or more of crack and a 2016 conviction in Wayne County Circuit Court for attempt to deliver cocaine.

Jeter faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 26, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Clint Carte is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.