Senate Establishes Rules For Trial Phase of Impeachment

 Monday, August 20, 2018 - 22:46 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

The  West Virginia Senate met for just over an hour on Monday afternoon, adopting Senate Resolution 203, which establishes the rules for the Senate to serve as the jury in the trial phase of the impeachment process against various members of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Following adoption of the resloution, the five House Managers presented the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The designated House managers that will try the case for the House are listed below. These five delegates were appointed by House Speaker Pro Tempore John Overington, R-Berkeley, last week.

  • House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer
  • House Judiciary Vice-Chairman Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay
  • Delegate Ray Hollen, R-Wirt
  • Delegate Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha
  • Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone   
