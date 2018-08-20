Most read
Senate Establishes Rules For Trial Phase of Impeachment
Monday, August 20, 2018 - 22:46 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Following adoption of the resloution, the five House Managers presented the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The designated House managers that will try the case for the House are listed below. These five delegates were appointed by House Speaker Pro Tempore John Overington, R-Berkeley, last week.
- House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer
- House Judiciary Vice-Chairman Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay
- Delegate Ray Hollen, R-Wirt
- Delegate Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha
- Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone