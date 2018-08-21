West Virginia Executive and WV College of Law Announce 2018 Lawyers & Leaders

Charleston, WV – Thirteen legal professionals have been named to the Lawyers & Leaders Class of 2018 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine and the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law.

The inductees were honored at a reception at WVU College of Law on August 16. During the reception, the Summer 2018 Infrastructure issue of WVE was unveiled, the cover of which celebrates the magazine’s 20th year in print.

The inductees of the 2018 class are: Katherine Garvey, director of the Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic at WVU College of Law; Cheryl Henderson, owner and attorney at Henderson, Henderson & Staples LC; William Ihlenfeld, managing partner at Bailey & Glasser, LLP; Allan Karlin, founder and attorney at Allan N. Karlin & Associates; Karen Hamrick Miller, attorney at Miller & Amos; Stephen New, founder and attorney at New Law Office; Tera Salango, attorney at Preston & Salango; Fred Stamp, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of West Virginia; Joseph Wallace, co-owner and attorney at Wallace Law Offices; Bobby Warner, owner and attorney at Warner Law Offices; Taunja Willis Miller, counsel for Jackson Kelly PLLC; and Chase Farmer and Rebecca Trump, members of WVU College of Law’s Class of 2018.

The honors program recognizes the accomplishments of legal professionals who have made a positive impact on the state and the nation and dedicated their careers to serving others and their communities. All nominees were required to either be practicing law in West Virginia or be a graduate of WVU College of Law. The members of the 2018 class were chosen from a variety of legal fields, and their backgrounds include legal aid, military service, prosecution, civil rights, exoneration, personal injury law, civil service and judiciary work.

“WVU College of Law is excited to partner with West Virginia Executive magazine to honor another class of outstanding Lawyers & Leaders,” says Dean Gregory Bowman. “The professionals chosen for these awards demonstrate exemplary leadership, a commitment to service and, of course, an unbreakable bond with the state of West Virginia. We are proud to showcase them and their wonderful accomplishments.”

WVE, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.