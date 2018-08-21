Manchin Urges Morrisey to Drop Pre-Existing Conditions Complaint

Joe Manchin’s campaign launched a new online ad urging West Virginians to call Attorney General Pat Morrisey and tell him to remove West Virginia from the federal lawsuit designed to take away coverage from people with pre-existing conditions.

The people of West Virginia are outraged and realize that Morrisey made a major mistake. If Morrisey wins in court, it means that the big insurance companies can deny coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The case is being heard on September 10.

West Virginians can call Attorney General Patrick Morrisey at 304-558-2021 and tell him to drop the lawsuit on pre-existing conditions.



“The only way to stop Patrick Morrisey’s reckless lawsuit on pre-existing conditions is for the people to speak up and be heard,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “If you think it’s wrong for Morrisey to join a lawsuit that will deny health care coverage for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, please call him and let him know he’s wrong.”