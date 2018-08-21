Most read
Manchin Urges Morrisey to Drop Pre-Existing Conditions Complaint
The people of West Virginia are outraged and realize that Morrisey made a major mistake. If Morrisey wins in court, it means that the big insurance companies can deny coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The case is being heard on September 10.
West Virginians can call Attorney General Patrick Morrisey at 304-558-2021 and tell him to drop the lawsuit on pre-existing conditions.
“The only way to stop Patrick Morrisey’s reckless lawsuit on pre-existing conditions is for the people to speak up and be heard,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “If you think it’s wrong for Morrisey to join a lawsuit that will deny health care coverage for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, please call him and let him know he’s wrong.”