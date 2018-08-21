Law enforcement officials determine stadium bomb threat not credible

 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 07:47 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Law enforcement officials, including the Marshall University Police Department and the West Virginia State Police, have determined that a bomb threat received early this morning for the university's Joan C. Edwards Stadium was not a credible threat.

According to MUPD Chief Jim Terry, the telephone threat was received by 911 officials, and officers responded immediately to secure and search the premises. After a thorough search, they determined the call was a hoax and that there was no need to issue an alert to the campus community.


The investigation into who made the call is ongoin

