Most read
- Law enforcement officials determine stadium bomb threat not credible
- Activist in Continuing Paducah Nuclear Workers Dispute Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint
- PSC Orders Hearing on Federal Tax Cut Case
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
- Manchin, McKinley Advocate ARC Office Move to WV
- How One West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Gave Natural Gas a Big Victory and Shortchanged Residents
- F.B.I. offers Reward for Man who Threatened President
- Project Huntington Update: Three More Defendants Netted in Operation Saigon Sunset Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
President Trump to deliver message of success, need to vote in midterms, at MAGA rally in Charleston, West Virginia tonight
“Our rally at the Charleston Civic Center tonight will offer an exciting opportunity for West Virginians to join President Trump in celebrating the success of his policies and the great impact they’re having on the Mountain State. Through tax cuts, deregulation, restarting manufacturing, and ending the war on the coal industry, President Trump has completely revived the West Virginia economy.
As the President will address tonight, the new jobs and pay raises that have come to hard working families, as well as the improved safety of communities and the fight against opioid addiction in West Virginia, are all at risk if we don’t protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections this fall.
President Trump needs all West Virginians to get out and vote to elect leaders such as Patrick Morrisey to the U.S. Senate to continue our tremendous momentum and success throughout the Mountain State.”