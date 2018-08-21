President Trump to deliver message of success, need to vote in midterms, at MAGA rally in Charleston, West Virginia tonight

 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 07:51 Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY – As Charleston, West Virginia anticipates the arrival of President Trump for a Make America Great Again rally at the Charleston Civic Center at 7:00 PM ET tonight, Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. issued the following statement.

“Our rally at the Charleston Civic Center tonight will offer an exciting opportunity for West Virginians to join President Trump in celebrating the success of his policies and the great impact they’re having on the Mountain State. Through tax cuts, deregulation, restarting manufacturing, and ending the war on the coal industry, President Trump has completely revived the West Virginia economy.

 

As the President will address tonight, the new jobs and pay raises that have come to hard working families, as well as the improved safety of communities and the fight against opioid addiction in West Virginia, are all at risk if we don’t protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections this fall.

 

President Trump needs all West Virginians to get out and vote to elect leaders such as Patrick Morrisey to the U.S. Senate to continue our tremendous momentum and success throughout the Mountain State.”

