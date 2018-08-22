Harmony House Competing for Neighborhood Assistance Grant

Harmony House is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen as one of 200 finalists vying for one of 40 $25,000 grand prizes in the national State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Competition.

The annual grant competition accepts up to 2,000 grant applications during a short window in June. A State Farm committee narrows those 2,000 submissions to 200, which then go up for a 10-day public vote. The top 40 vote getters will each receive $25,000 to fund their projects.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, Aug. 15, supporters should go to neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2011144 and submit a vote in favor of the Harmony House project. They can vote up to 10 times each day per email address. Voting ends at midnight Friday, Aug. 24.

Harmony House plans to use the $25,000 grant to purchase a new van to compliment its growing programs and services.

There are four West Virginia nonprofits in the final 200, but Harmony House is the only Huntington-area nonprofit in the voting round. Winners will be announced Sept. 25.