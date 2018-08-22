Most read
- Law enforcement officials determine stadium bomb threat not credible
- Project Huntington Update: Three More Defendants Netted in Operation Saigon Sunset Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- How One West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Gave Natural Gas a Big Victory and Shortchanged Residents
- President Trump to deliver message of success, need to vote in midterms, at MAGA rally in Charleston, West Virginia tonight
- MARK CASERTA: So, what is fake news and how do I recognize it?
- School of Pharmacy welcomes incoming pharmacy students with white coat ceremony
- Activist in Continuing Paducah Nuclear Workers Dispute Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint
- Manchin, McKinley Advocate ARC Office Move to WV
Harmony House Competing for Neighborhood Assistance Grant
The annual grant competition accepts up to 2,000 grant applications during a short window in June. A State Farm committee narrows those 2,000 submissions to 200, which then go up for a 10-day public vote. The top 40 vote getters will each receive $25,000 to fund their projects.
Starting at midnight Wednesday, Aug. 15, supporters should go to neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2011144 and submit a vote in favor of the Harmony House project. They can vote up to 10 times each day per email address. Voting ends at midnight Friday, Aug. 24.
Harmony House plans to use the $25,000 grant to purchase a new van to compliment its growing programs and services.
There are four West Virginia nonprofits in the final 200, but Harmony House is the only Huntington-area nonprofit in the voting round. Winners will be announced Sept. 25.