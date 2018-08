Do they have a twelve step program for super hero withdraw symptoms? With schools reopening fall has started at the cinemas.

It's not just spandex flyers, the tentpole budgeted science fiction genre franchises go into hibernation.

Warners introduces DC's Aquaman in December. He made a cameo in Justice League. An animated Spider Man awaits too. Marvel's badass "Venom" (Tom Hardy) arrives in early October.

The drout of heroic powers will officially briefly surge in March, when Marvel introduces its female "Captain Marvel" (March 8) and two week later Warner debuts a teen male as "Shazam." (April 5)

May brings the Infinity Wars who's living, who's dead, and who's subject to comic fantasy's often utilized twist --- which enables resurrections.

Wonder Woman's sequel is the only super hero film set for Summer 2019, although a Marvel/Fox have a few "untitled" holding dates.

However, Disney turns away from its far , far away galaxy franchise until December 2019. Instead, the studio has had sustained success re-making its animated classics as live action (i.e. "Beauty and the Beast," "Cinderella"). They have Dumbo slated for March 29, 2019, Aladdin for May 24, an animated "Lion King" (July 19) and the long awaited "Frozen 2" come November.

Backing up to December 2018, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep team with director Rob Marshall for a re-boot, Mary Poppins Returns. November bring the second Harry Potter spinoff --- Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindlewald.

Horror films stay on the release charts at Hades incinerating rates. 2019 has multiple Bluehoue "untitled" ones on the slate.

"The Nun" --- already labeled as the scariest movie made --- kicks off September 7. It's the first of numerous horror/suspense thrillers in September/October.

Politically charged documentaries continue to spew political viewpoints, including Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9"

NEW THIS WEEK

HAPPY TIME MURDERS

In a world where puppets coexist with humans, but are reviled by society and considered inferior, puppet private investigator Phil Philips (Bill Barretta) reunites with his ex-partner Detective Connie Edwards (Melissa McCarthy) to find a serial killer who murdered Phil's brother. The killer is now targeting the cast members of the 1980s television series The Happytime Gang, and Phil's former flame, Jenny (Elizabeth Banks), is next on the list. It’s up to Phil and Edwards, to find the culprit, but as bad blood and old resentments resurface the clues start pointing to the only viable suspect, Phil himself. Now he's on the run with only his wits and hard headed determination, as he tries to solve "The Happytime Murders."

NEXT WEEK

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

A refugee's escape, a prisoner's promise, and a daughter's painful secret all converge, causing their lives to become intertwined in ways they could have never imagined. As three fathers fight to save their families, they are led on an unlikely journey across the globe, where they learn the healing power of forgiveness and reconciliation.

SEARCH

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

AXL

A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow's soldiers. Code named by the scientists who created him, A.X.L. stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics, and embodies the most advanced, next-generation artificial intelligence. After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding alone in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter), who finds a way to connect with him after activating his owner-pairing technology. Together, the two develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion. Helping Miles gain the confidence he's been lacking, A.X.L. will go to any length to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who created him and who will do anything to get him back. Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. is captured, Miles teams up with a smart, resourceful ally named Sara (Becky G) to protect his new best friend on a timeless, epic adventure for the whole family.

CONTINUING

ALPHA

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age. Europe, 20,000 years ago. While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone -- he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learn to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

MILE 22

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA's most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Crazy Rich Asians" follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick's family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick's arm puts a target on Rachel's back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick's own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can't buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY/WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00 p.m.

Sunday Aug 19 & Wednesday Aug 22, 3:30 & 7:00

The sci-fi movie that earned director Steven Spielberg his first Oscar nomination. The title refers to interactions with UFO’S: a sighting, physical evidence, and the third kind is contact. The climactic “mother ship” scene in which the alien creatures reveal themselves looks even more awesome in this 4K digitally restored director’s cut. (“If everything's ready here on the Dark Side of the Moon...play the five tones.”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26 & 29, 3:30/7:00

This coming-of-age baseball comedy was hailed by critic Roger Ebert as a summertime version of A Christmas Story. New kid in town Scotty Smalls wants to fit in, but there’s a problem: he can’t play baseball! Before summer is over, he will make new friends, and together they will confront “the Beast,” a mysterious dog with a scary reputation. The scene where Ham teaches Scotty how to make s’mores is a classic. (“You’re killing me, Smalls!”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2 & 6, 3:30 / 7:00

Where were you in ’62? Writer/director George Lucas was a teenager in Northern California, and his experiences inspired this comedy set at the end of the summer after high school graduation. The stellar cast includes Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Richard Dreyfuss, Wolfman Jack and newcomer Harrison Ford. A nostalgic look at the era when rock ‘n’ roll was young, filled with hit songs from the period. ("One, two, three o’clock, four o’clock, rock...”) Rated PG

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT 9 & 12, 3:30/7:00





You’ll “whistle a happy tune” while “getting to know” this popular Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, based on the real-life experiences of a 19th century Englishwoman who taught the children of the King of Siam. Nominated for 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Actress (Deborah Kerr), and winner of 5. Yul Brynner won Best Actor for his performance as the King, a part he originated on Broadway. ("Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!”)













SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY SEPT. 16 & 19, 3:30-7:00

A comedy-drama that celebrates the warmth, grace, and grit of a close-knit group of women in a small Southern town. The A-list cast includes Sally Field, Julia Roberts (Oscar-nominated for her performance), Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah, and Dolly Parton as the big-hearted owner of the beauty shop where friends share the joys and heartaches that bind them together. ("Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.”)

SEPTEMBER 23/26 Labyrinth

SEPTEMBER 30/OCTOBER 3, Young Frankenstein

