Morgantown Pop Con This Weekend; Bunny Returns (Briefly) to USA as Guest

The WV Pop Con and Comic Convention is Aug 25 and 26 at 500 Park Lane in Morgantown, WV. Saturday the con starts at 10 a.m. and Sunday it begins at 11 a.m.



Among the guests will be Toronto Cosplayer --- Bunny Bombshell --- formerly of Huntington. She has been cosplaying for 10 years and has portrayed characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, She-Ra, Andorid 18, Princess Peach, Spider-Gwen, Cammy, Black Canary and Elsa. She has been drawn by multiple comic artists and is a cosplayer as much as she is a model.