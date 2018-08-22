Morgantown Pop Con This Weekend; Bunny Returns (Briefly) to USA as Guest

 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 00:17 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The WV Pop Con and Comic Convention is Aug 25 and 26 at 500 Park Lane in Morgantown, WV. Saturday the con starts at 10 a.m. and Sunday it begins at 11 a.m. 

Among the guests will be Toronto Cosplayer --- Bunny Bombshell --- formerly of Huntington. She has been cosplaying for 10 years and has portrayed characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, She-Ra, Andorid 18, Princess Peach, Spider-Gwen, Cammy, Black Canary and Elsa. She has been drawn by multiple comic artists and is a cosplayer as much as she is a model.

Sunday  at 2:00 pm she joins a Cosplay 101 panel with Sheenabot and the Illustrious Captain Fish in the panel room for a Q & A style panel that covers everything from prop making, detailing/modification, armor and more.

Other guests at the convention are Pike Street Studios, Knight Rider, Rebel Legion, Thirteen Palm Trees Podcast Productions, the 501st Legion, and Vintage Theatre.

Visit the WV Pop page: https://www.wvpop.com/events/costume-contest

Admission is $10 per day. 

 

