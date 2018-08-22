Mary and Tyce Win Quarter Finals

 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 22:20
Mary and Tyce Win Quarter Finals
Photo Courtesy and with permission of Kim Wolfe
Duo Transcend, the husband and wife trapeze act that includes Mary (Wolfe) and Tyce Nielsen have won the quarter finals of America's Got Talent.
According to Kim Wolfe, Mary's dad, they will be back live in two weeks to compete in the semi finals.
