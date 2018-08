Among items on the agenda will be the residential rental unit and inspection ordinance and the feasibility study for the Harris Riverfront Arena.

Huntington City Council meets Monday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 6:45 p.m.

A second of three readings will be held on the sale of nearly $10 million dollars in bonds for Huntington Sanitary Board improvement projects.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

August 27, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-4 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING AN OPTION AGREEMENT AND THE TRANSFER OF CERTAIN REAL ESTATE LOCATED AT 2812, 2814, 2820, AND 2822 8th AVENUE TO AEP WEST VIRGINIA TRANSMISSION COMPANY, INC. FOR POWER LINE REPLACEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-3 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1737 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING RESIDENTIAL RENTAL UNIT LICENSING AND INSPECTION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-6 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND CABELL COUNTY PURSUANT TO THE BYRNE JUSTICE ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM AWARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-001 – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ACQUISITION OF IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS TO THE EXISTING PUBLIC SEWERAGE SYSTEM AND TEMPORARILY FINANCING THE COST THEREOF, NOT OTHERWISE PROVIDED, AND PAYING COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND RELATED COSTS, THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF THE SEWER REVENUE

BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE, SERIES 2018 (BANK QUALIFIED) OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN $10,000,000; PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS AND REMEDIES OF, AND THE SECURITY FOR, THE REGISTERED OWNER OF SUCH NOTE; AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A TAX CERTIFICATE, A TAX COMPLIANCE POLICY AND OTHER DOCUMENTS; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND PROVIDING FOR THE TERMS AND PROVISIONS OF SUCH NOTE AND ADOPTING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-5 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR A MARINA FEASIBILITY STUDY CONSULTANT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-7 AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CABELL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

11. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-8 REZONING FROM R-5 RESIDENCE DISTRICT TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT, IN THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE 200, 300 AND 400 BLOCKS OF 5TH AVENUE AND SIX (6) PROPERTIES ON THE NORTHWESTERN SIDE OF THE 500 BLOCK OF 5TH AVENUE.

Sponsored by: Councilman Vence

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-12 A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR DEMOLITION AND SITE CLEARANCE FOR VARIOUS STRUCTURES INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. Resolution re: 2018-R-15 A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. NICHOLAS FREIDEN TO THE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

14. Resolution re: 2018-R-16 A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CHRISTINA BAILEY TO THE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

15. Resolution re: 2018-R-17 A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CARA BAILEY TO THE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

16. Good & Welfare