Fantasy Maze Returns to Ritter Park in October

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is pleased to announce the return of the Fantasy Maze to Ritter Park this October! Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the Fantasy Maze filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters!

GHPRD’s non-scary alternative to Halloween returns to the heart of Ritter Park for the last two weekends in October (19, 20, 21, and 26, 27, 28) from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.