Fantasy Maze Returns to Ritter Park in October
Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag because each character in the Fantasy Maze will be giving out sweet treats! Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Concessions will be available courtesy of Marco’s Pizza, ScragglePop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Inflatables will be setup to give kids a chance to burn off excess energy and excitement after they finish the Maze! Parking will be available inside Ritter Park, with traffic entering on 8th Street, traveling east on the inner roadway, and exiting on 12th Street. This event is brought to you by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, with the help of the HART Choose Joy Players. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at 304.696.5954 or sleep@ghprd.org.