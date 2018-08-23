Fantasy Maze Returns to Ritter Park in October

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 00:42 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is pleased to announce the return of the Fantasy Maze to Ritter Park this October! Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the Fantasy Maze filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters!

GHPRD’s non-scary alternative to Halloween returns to the heart of Ritter Park for the last two weekends in October (19, 20, 21, and 26, 27, 28) from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

 

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag because each character in the Fantasy Maze will be giving out sweet treats! Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Concessions will be available courtesy of Marco’s Pizza, ScragglePop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Inflatables will be setup to give kids a chance to burn off excess energy and excitement after they finish the Maze! Parking will be available inside Ritter Park, with traffic entering on 8th Street, traveling east on the inner roadway, and exiting on 12th Street. This event is brought to you by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, with the help of the HART Choose Joy Players. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at 304.696.5954 or sleep@ghprd.org.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus