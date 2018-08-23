Marshall School of Pharmacy student receives award from US Public Health Service

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Brentney Fields, a fourth-year Marshall University School of Pharmacy student, has been honored with the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Excellence in Public Health Pharmacy Award.

The USPHS award is given to students who have made significant contributions to public health by promoting wellness and healthy communities.

Fields was nominated by school of pharmacy faculty members Brian A. Gallagher, R.Ph., J.D., former interim dean, and Rob Stanton, M.B.A., Pharm.D., assistant dean of experiential learning, for her specific involvement with Marshall Medical Outreach, a student-led initiative providing health care for the homeless and underserved in the region, flood relief efforts in Rainelle, West Virginia, and work as an advocate for the cystic fibrosis community.

Fields, a Russell, Kentucky native, completed her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at Marshall University in 2014. In addition to Marshall Medical Outreach, she is a member of Phi Lambda Sigma, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists and the School of Pharmacy’s Student Executive Council. She also serves as the president of the patient family advisory board for the Charleston Cystic Fibrosis Care Center and the West Virginia state advocacy chair for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.