Four More Operation Saigon Sunset Defendants Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy

To date, 8 of the 15 defendants charged in connection with the Peterson drug trafficking organization have entered guilty pleas. Stuart commended the joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“The Peterson drug trafficking organization operated for years, selling deadly drugs in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This is, however, not a time to celebrate. We need to ramp up our efforts, take back our streets, and send the drug thugs packing for good. Our good citizens have had enough, been terrorized enough, and their anger and determination fuels my efforts.”

Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” 45, from Detroit, entered his guilty plea to the indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. Peterson admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington, West Virginia. Peterson admitted that he obtained heroin from Willie Peterson, also known as “Chill,” in Detroit to sell in Huntington and would send drug proceeds to Willie Peterson. Peterson also admitted that between September 2017 and April 2018 he supplied Lonnie Berry, II with heroin to sell in exchange for money. Peterson faces between 5 years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 3, 2018.

David Miller, also known as “John,” 26, from Huntington, entered his guilty plea to the indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Miller admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Willie Peterson, also known as “Chill,” and Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington, West Virginia. Miller admitted that he would travel to Detroit to obtain heroin and fentanyl and then return to Huntington to sell the heroin and fentanyl. As part of the plea agreement, Miller admitted that in March 2018 he traveled to Detroit and purchased fentanyl and cocaine. Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop on Miller and recovered 195 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of cocaine. Miller admitted he intended to transport the substances to Huntington to sell. Miller faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 3, 2018.

Silas Pardue, 34, and Ashley Pardue, 33, from Barboursville, entered guilty pleas to the indictment charging them with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Silas Pardue admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with individuals to distribute heroin in Huntington. As part of his plea agreement, Silas Pardue admitted that Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” supplied him with heroin to use or to sell. Pardue admitted to selling heroin to a male in January 2018 at the WalMart on Route 60 in Huntington.

Ashley Pardue admitted that between August 2017 and March 2018 she conspired with Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to distribute heroin in Huntington. As part of her plea agreement, Ashley Pardue admitted that Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” supplied her with heroin to use or to sell. Pardue admitted to selling heroin to a female in January 2018 at the WalMart on Route 60 in Huntington.

Silas and Ashley Pardue both face up to 20 years in federal prison when sentenced on December 3, 2018.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. The plea hearings were held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.