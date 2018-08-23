Do they have a twelve step program for super hero withdraw symptoms? With schools reopening fall has started at the cinemas.

It's not just spandex flyers, the tentpole budgeted science fiction genre franchises go into hibernation.

Warners introduces DC's Aquaman in December. He made a cameo in Justice League. An animated Spider Man awaits too. Marvel's badass "Venom" (Tom Hardy) arrives in early October.

The drought of heroic powers will officially briefly surge with one feature each in February through March. The X Men series continues with the intro of Dark Phoenix (Feb. 13), Marvel introduces its female "Captain Marvel" (March 8) and two week later Warner debuts a teen male as "Shazam." (April 5).

May brings the awaited Avengers Infinity Wars who's living, who's dead, and who's subject to comic fantasy's often utilized twist --- which enables resurrections.

Wonder Woman 1945 is the next announced super hero film set for Fall 2019, although a Marvel/Fox have a few "untitled" holding dates.

However, Disney turns away from its far , far away galaxy franchise until December 2019. Instead, the studio has had sustained success re-making its animated classics as live action (i.e. "Beauty and the Beast," "Cinderella"). They have Dumbo slated for March 29, 2019, Aladdin for May 24, Pixar's Toy Story 4, a live action/CGI "Lion King" (July 19) and the long awaited "Frozen 2" come November.

Backing up to December 2018, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep team with director Rob Marshall for a re-boot, Mary Poppins Returns. November bring the second Harry Potter spinoff --- Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindlewald.

Horror films stay on the release charts at Hades incinerating rates. 2019 has multiple Bluehoue "untitled" ones on the slate.

"The Nun" --- already labeled as the scariest movie made --- kicks off September 7. It's the first of numerous horror/suspense thrillers in September/October. It's set in a Romanian abbey where a nun committed suicide. Demonic forces there parallel those introduced in "Conjuring 2." Others, "Don't Leave Home," where a child vanished after depiction by a priest; "Hell Fest," involves a serial killer at a horror themed amusement park; "Halloween," which returns Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode to confront Michael Myers; and "Suspiria," a re-make of a dark demonic presence overwhelming a dance company.

Politically charged documentaries continue to spew political viewpoints, including Michael Moore's "Fahrenheit 11/9," which explores important questions of the Trump era. "Active Measures" (limited) alleges Trump's election was the result of nearly 30 years of Putin and Russian co-conspirators, and, "American Chaos" where director James Stern travels across America (including interviewing a WV coal miner) interviewing Trump supporters.

Stay alert for Lady Ga Ga's "A Star is Born" (October 5), "Hunter Killer," (Oct. 26) in which an American submarine commander joins Navy seals in rescuing the Russian president; Jennifer Garner as vengeful young mom "Peppermint" destroying her enemies; "God Bless the Broken Road," which tells of a widow raising the daughter of a soldier killed in Afghanistan utilizing elements of faith, county music, stock car racing to pay tribute to those who serve in the military. (Sept. 7)