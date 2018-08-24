Most read
Marshall to announce events for Young West Virginia Conference Aug. 27
Sponsored by Our Children, Our Future, this is the third year the conference has taken place at Marshall. It will take place Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16, according to Jennifer Wells, organizer of the event.
“Young West Virginia aims to encourage students ages 15 to 25 to join a statewide movement of young people committed to making change within their communities in West Virginia,” Wells said. “Attendees at our conference will get to experience youth-led sessions on college readiness, voter engagement, racial injustice, mental health, advocacy and more.”
The cost of the conference is $40 per student and $25 for Our Children, Our Future student chapter members and presenters and covers supplies, T-shirts and meals. For more information, visit http://www.ocofwv.org/youngwv/.