Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC Announces State & County Endorsements in 2018 General Election
“I am proud that our HuntPAC has chosen both Democrats and Republicans for endorsement, which shows that we are picking the person and not the party,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “As Labor Day approaches and the true campaign season begins, I hope our members and everyone who cares about jobs and our economy here in West Virginia supports the candidates that we have selected.”
The General Election in West Virginia will occur on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. For more information about registering to vote, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website at www.wvsos.com.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE – 6th District
Mike Woelfel (I)
WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 16th District – 3 Seats
Sean Hornbuckle (I), Daniel Linville (I) & John F. Mandt, Jr.
WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 17th District – 2 Seats
Chad Lovejoy (I) & Matt Rohrbach (I)
WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 18th District
Evan Worrell
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION
Kelli Sobonya
WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION
Jeff Maddox
(I) - Incumbent