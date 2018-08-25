Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC Announces State & County Endorsements in 2018 General Election

Huntington, W.Va.— HuntPAC, the Political Action Committee for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced their endorsements for candidates running for state and county offices in the 2018 General Election.

Candidates running in Cabell and Wayne Counties in races that are considered important to our business community were selected for endorsement.

“I am proud that our HuntPAC has chosen both Democrats and Republicans for endorsement, which shows that we are picking the person and not the party,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “As Labor Day approaches and the true campaign season begins, I hope our members and everyone who cares about jobs and our economy here in West Virginia supports the candidates that we have selected.”

The General Election in West Virginia will occur on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. For more information about registering to vote, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website at www.wvsos.com.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE – 6th District

Mike Woelfel (I)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 16th District – 3 Seats

Sean Hornbuckle (I), Daniel Linville (I) & John F. Mandt, Jr.

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 17th District – 2 Seats

Chad Lovejoy (I) & Matt Rohrbach (I)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES – 18th District

Evan Worrell

CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION

Kelli Sobonya

WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION

Jeff Maddox

(I) - Incumbent