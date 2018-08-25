Most read
Huntington All Inclusive Playground Receives Donation
Saturday, August 25, 2018 - 05:23 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Brady Steps was founded in 2013 by Brad and Angel Blake of Huntington, West Virginia. Their son Brady was diagnosed with Spina Bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. Spina Bifida is the most common neural tube defect in the United States—affecting 1,500 to 2,000 of the more than 4 million babies born in the country each year. An estimated 166,000 individuals with Spina Bifida live in the United States. The Blake’s use their foundation to not only raise awareness about Spina Bifida but also to help families affected by this condition.
This year at the Annual Brady Steps 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament the Blake family presented GHPRD Executive Director Kevin Brady with a donation check of $25,000 for the All-Inclusive Playground currently under construction at St. Cloud Commons. This is the largest donation from a single family that the Park District has received towards this Project.
The St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground will serve both children and adults with all scopes of abilities. It will be a place where differences are valued, friendships are fostered, and memories are created. “We are beyond grateful for the support of the Blake family. We hope their generous gift inspires others to get involved to help us see this invaluable project through to completion.”- GHPRD Executive Director Kevin Brady.
If you are interested in learning more about the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground visitghprd.org or call 304.696.5954. Make a difference in the life of a child, invest in play! The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is excited to share that the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground Project has received a $25,000 donation from the Brady Steps Charitable Foundation.
