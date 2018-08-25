Huntington All Inclusive Playground Receives Donation

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is excited to share that the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground Project has received a $25,000 donation from the Brady Steps Charitable Foundation.





Brady Steps was founded in 2013 by Brad and Angel Blake of Huntington, West Virginia. Their son Brady was diagnosed with Spina Bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord



This year at the Annual Brady Steps 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament the Blake family presented GHPRD Executive Director Kevin Brady with a donation check of $25,000 for the All-Inclusive Playground currently under construction at St. Cloud Commons. This is the largest donation from a single family that the Park District has received towards this Project.



The St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground will serve both children and adults with all scopes of abilities. It will be a place where differences are valued, friendships are fostered, and memories are created. “We are beyond grateful for the support of the Blake family. We hope their generous gift inspires others to get involved to help us see this invaluable project through to completion.”- GHPRD Executive Director Kevin Brady.



