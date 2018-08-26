Most read
- Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Pleads Guilty to Fraud
- Marshall School of Pharmacy student receives award from US Public Health Service
- PSC Orders $236.2 Million Returned to Customers
- Internal Review at state WDA reveals that landlord of Charleston office building missed 79 loan payments totaling more than $1.5 million
- Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to host volunteer work day
- UPDATED ... Huntington City Council Meets Monday; Committee Meetings Added
- Four More Operation Saigon Sunset Defendants Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- Mermaid Nichole Swims into Summersville
WV Legend Releases Campaign Song for Manchin: “Some Kind Of Senator”
Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 03:30 Edited from a Press Release
“To have a West Virginia treasure, known around the world for his music, make a song for our campaign is a tremendous honor,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “For me, it’s all about West Virginia and I’m so grateful to have one of our own put this song together.”