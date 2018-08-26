WV Legend Releases Campaign Song for Manchin: “Some Kind Of Senator”

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 03:30 Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, WV —  Last night, West Virginia native John Ellison repurposed his world-famous song “Some Kind of Wonderful” for the Manchin campaign. The song, “Some Kind of Senator” was unveiled at the Charleston Moose Lodge on Friday night in front of long-time Manchin friends and supporters.
 Ellison’s band, the Carpenter Ants, recorded the song for Senator Manchin to use for his 2018 campaign. More than 60 different artists have recorded "Some Kind of Wonderful," making it one of the most recorded songs in the history of music. Ellison’s hit song has sold more than 42 million copies, earning him five Lifetime Achievement awards for writing one of the most played songs in the world.  Ellison was inducted into the WV Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

 

“To have a West Virginia treasure, known around the world for his music, make a song for our campaign is a tremendous honor,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “For me, it’s all about West Virginia and I’m so grateful to have one of our own put this song together.”

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus