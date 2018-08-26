Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to host volunteer work day

Vast changes are happening at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, and Courtney Proctor Cross, the newly appointed executive director, is inviting the public to be a part of them. On Sunday, August 26, when the shelter is typically closed to the public, the doors will be slung open to volunteers ready to transform the shelter.

Foster dogs may be picked up on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 pm or Sunday morning beginning at 7:30 am. If individuals are unable to attend the event but would like to donate, monetary donations may be made to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance sent via PayPal to 216 11th Avenue West, Huntington, WV 25701 . Those donations are tax-deductible. Beginning at 9 am, individuals are encouraged to spend an hour or all day helping Proctor Cross with a variety of tasks from walking dogs and socializing cats to cleaning kennels and organizing supplies. The event will continue until 6 pm. “There’s more work than can be done in one day, but we’re hoping to rally together to put a big dent in our to-do list as well as build momentum for the positive changes ahead,” said Proctor Cross. “There are endless opportunities for the public to volunteer at the shelter, both this Sunday and in the weeks to come, and I welcome their involvement.” Proctor Cross also shared a list of needed supplies that can be delivered this Sunday or during the shelter’s regular operating hours, which are 10 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Saturday. Needed supplies include: bleach (gallons, spray bottles and wipes), scrub brushes, paper towels, trash bags, gloves, brooms, dustpans, fly sticks, newspaper, 9x13 disposable aluminum pans, cat litter, cat food (cat, kitten and canned), dog food (dog, puppy and canned), pump sprayers, and stepladders. Foster homes are also needed for the weekend to make the task of cleaning and organizing easier. Interested individuals can message the shelter’s Facebook page or stop by the shelter Friday or Saturday to choose a foster.If individuals are unable to attend the event but would like to donate, monetary donations may be made to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance sent viato wwvara@gmail.com or by mailing a check to. Those donations are tax-deductible.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus