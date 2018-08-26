Most read
- Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Pleads Guilty to Fraud
- Marshall School of Pharmacy student receives award from US Public Health Service
- PSC Orders $236.2 Million Returned to Customers
- Internal Review at state WDA reveals that landlord of Charleston office building missed 79 loan payments totaling more than $1.5 million
- Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to host volunteer work day
- UPDATED ... Huntington City Council Meets Monday; Committee Meetings Added
- Four More Operation Saigon Sunset Defendants Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- Mermaid Nichole Swims into Summersville
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to host volunteer work day
Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 04:08 Updated 12 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Beginning at 9 am, individuals are encouraged to spend an hour or all day helping Proctor Cross with a variety of tasks from walking dogs and socializing cats to cleaning kennels and organizing supplies. The event will continue until 6 pm. “There’s more work than can be done in one day, but we’re hoping to rally together to put a big dent in our to-do list as well as build momentum for the positive changes ahead,” said Proctor Cross. “There are endless opportunities for the public to volunteer at the shelter, both this Sunday and in the weeks to come, and I welcome their involvement.” Proctor Cross also shared a list of needed supplies that can be delivered this Sunday or during the shelter’s regular operating hours, which are 10 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Saturday. Needed supplies include: bleach (gallons, spray bottles and wipes), scrub brushes, paper towels, trash bags, gloves, brooms, dustpans, fly sticks, newspaper, 9x13 disposable aluminum pans, cat litter, cat food (cat, kitten and canned), dog food (dog, puppy and canned), pump sprayers, and stepladders. Foster homes are also needed for the weekend to make the task of cleaning and organizing easier. Interested individuals can message the shelter’s Facebook page or stop by the shelter Friday or Saturday to choose a foster. Foster dogs may be picked up on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 pm or Sunday morning beginning at 7:30 am. If individuals are unable to attend the event but would like to donate, monetary donations may be made to the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance sent via PayPal to wwvara@gmail.com or by mailing a check to 216 11th Avenue West, Huntington, WV 25701. Those donations are tax-deductible.