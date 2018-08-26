Gov. Justice Appoints Jenkins and Armstead to West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 03:59 Updated 12 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice  has appointed Evan Jenkins of Huntington, WV and Tim Armstead of Elkview, WV to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Armstead will fill the Division 1 seat, and Jenkins will fill the Division 2 seat.

 Both appointees have also filed as candidates for their respective seats. Jenkins and Armstead will sit on the court until new justices are elected in the special election to coincide with the general election on November 6.
 
“Both of these appointees are true conservatives, and both have the honor and integrity we need to restore trust to our highest court. These men have dedicated their lives to serving the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.
 
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed candidates for the District 1 seat Thursday, and the District 2 seat Friday. The JVAC submitted their recommendations for both seats to Governor Justice Friday afternoon.​  
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus