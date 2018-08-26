Gov. Justice Appoints Jenkins and Armstead to West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Evan Jenkins of Huntington, WV and Tim Armstead of Elkview, WV to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Armstead will fill the Division 1 seat, and Jenkins will fill the Division 2 seat.



Both appointees have also filed as candidates for their respective seats. Jenkins and Armstead will sit on the court until new justices are elected in the special election to coincide with the general election on November 6.



“Both of these appointees are true conservatives, and both have the honor and integrity we need to restore trust to our highest court. These men have dedicated their lives to serving the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.



The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed candidates for the District 1 seat Thursday, and the District 2 seat Friday. The JVAC submitted their recommendations for both seats to Governor Justice Friday afternoon.​

