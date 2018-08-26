Sen. John McCain Passes from Brain Cancer

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

On Friday, his family announced that a decision had been made to discontinue further medical treatment.

Following the news of the death of Senator John McCain this evening, the following statement was issued by Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.:

“All of us at the Trump Campaign offer our sincere condolences to the family of Senator John McCain following his passing this evening. We encourage all Americans to take the opportunity to remember Senator McCain and his family in their prayers on this sad occasion.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine added:

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today issued the following statement upon learning of the death of U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona:

"It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Fran and I send our condolences to Cindy, John’s mother Roberta, and all of the McCain family. Our friend, John, faced his last battle like he faced other challenges in his life, with the same resolve, strength, grace, and courage that has inspired generations.

"John and I both went to Washington in 1983, first serving in the House of Representatives together and eventually serving alongside each other once in the Senate. I have always valued his wise counsel.

"Whether working to fight genocide in Darfur, furthering the appointment of conservative federal judges, or helping to shape our military for the 21st century, working alongside John was an honor.

"At times solemn, at times witty, always determined, always sincere, John never stopped giving back to the country he loved so dearly. He never chose a path because it was easy; he chose a path because he believed it was right. Our nation is better off because of his service. The McCain family has lost their patriarch, Arizona has lost a long-time public servant, and America has lost a hero."