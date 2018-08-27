Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES

Most read
Monday, August 27, 2018 - 20:54 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Other judges were Jack Skellington, Sheena Bot, Illustrious Captain Fish. and Anthony Wilson.
Dan Hawkins, a beginning cosplayer , is shown as Baywatch Mitch Buchannon.Bunny will return to Huntington for Tsubasacon , Oct. 5-8.