Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 20:54 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Morgantown staged its annual "con" this weekend and, we've obtained permission from Dan Hawkins, photographer,  to display some of the images.

The two day con featured vendors, guests, gaming and cosplay. Former Huntington based Bunny Bombshell appeared on a question and answer  panel and assisted in judging costumes.

Other judges were Jack Skellington, Sheena Bot, Illustrious Captain Fish. and Anthony Wilson. 

Dan Hawkins, a beginning cosplayer , is shown as Baywatch Mitch Buchannon.

 Bunny will return to Huntington for Tsubasacon , Oct. 5-8. 
