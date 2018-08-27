New York Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A New York man who illegally possessed firearms in Cross Lanes last year pled guilty today in federal court in Huntington, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Andre Durrell Watson, 33, entered his guilty plea to prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

“Yet another felon in possession of a gun,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “For some reason these felons simply can’t figure it out. We are committed to making our communities safer and as part of our efforts to prevent violent crime we are vigorously prosecuting prohibited persons that possess guns.”

In May and June of 2017, Watson was living at 5035 St. Patrick Circle in Cross Lanes. Agents executed a search warrant at the residence on June 1, 2017, and recovered four firearms along with a large quantity of ammunition. Watson admitted during his plea hearing that he possessed the firearms, a .40 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, and two 5.56mm AR-15 style rifles. Watson also admitted that the .40 caliber pistol was previously stolen. Watson was convicted in 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania of the felony offense of burglary and was prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of his conviction.

Watson faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 10, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.