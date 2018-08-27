Most read
Huntington Police, U.S. Marshals Make High Value Arrests During Warrant Sweep
The majority of arrestees were high-value targets stemming from ongoing criminal investigations.
Those arrested were:
• Joseph Bails, felony possession with intent to deliver
• William Nicks, felony forgery
• Joseph Holley, felony burglary
• Tossie Skaggs, felony burglary
• Akeem Mack, felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
• Andre Meredith, felony delivery of a controlled substance
• Jeremy Calderon, felony abuse of the elderly
• Shannon Monroe, felony robbery
• Dreanna Brown, felony fleeing
• Frank Manilla, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
• Travis J. Shepherd, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful taking of a vehicle (misdemeanor) and DUI (misdemeanor)
• De’juan De’vel Williams, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
• Ryan Edwards, felony aggravated robbery and felony grand larceny
During the sweep, officers seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, a vehicle and a gun.
Additional arrests may be forthcoming.