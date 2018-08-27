Huntington Police, U.S. Marshals Make High Value Arrests During Warrant Sweep

 Monday, August 27, 2018 - 21:45 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial and Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, announced today that their agencies have completed a joint and targeted warrant sweep in and around Huntington.

The majority of arrestees were high-value targets stemming from ongoing criminal investigations.

Those arrested were:

• Joseph Bails, felony possession with intent to deliver

• William Nicks, felony forgery

• Joseph Holley, felony burglary

• Tossie Skaggs, felony burglary

• Akeem Mack, felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

• Andre Meredith, felony delivery of a controlled substance

• Jeremy Calderon, felony abuse of the elderly

• Shannon Monroe, felony robbery

• Dreanna Brown, felony fleeing

• Frank Manilla, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

• Travis J. Shepherd, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful taking of a vehicle (misdemeanor) and DUI (misdemeanor)

• De’juan De’vel Williams, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

• Ryan Edwards, felony aggravated robbery and felony grand larceny

During the sweep, officers seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, a vehicle and a gun.

Additional arrests may be forthcoming.

