Most read
- Internal Review at state WDA reveals that landlord of Charleston office building missed 79 loan payments totaling more than $1.5 million
- Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to host volunteer work day
- PSC Orders $236.2 Million Returned to Customers
- Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Pleads Guilty to Fraud
- COLUMN: When the Middle Leaves.....
- Huntington All Inclusive Playground Receives Donation
- Huntington Regional Chamber’s HuntPAC Announces State & County Endorsements in 2018 General Election
- Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES
CDC Director Praises Huntington for Recognizing Addiction as Medical Condition, not Moral Failing
The event, which was sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, focused on strategies that have been implemented in the Tri-State to combat the opioid epidemic.
Redfield spoke about his son’s struggle with substance abuse and said it made him realize how the medical community needs to play a larger role. He also said the following about efforts in Huntington:
“I haven’t seen another community like Huntington that has put their minds together to recognize this problem is a medical condition and not a moral failing. You are standing up to say that not only are you not ashamed to be faced with this problem, but also that you are going to confront it and help individuals and families suffering from it.”