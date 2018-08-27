CDC Director Praises Huntington for Recognizing Addiction as Medical Condition, not Moral Failing

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was the keynote speaker at the Regional Health Summit today at the St. Mary’s Center for Education.

The event, which was sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, focused on strategies that have been implemented in the Tri-State to combat the opioid epidemic.

Redfield spoke about his son’s struggle with substance abuse and said it made him realize how the medical community needs to play a larger role. He also said the following about efforts in Huntington:

“I haven’t seen another community like Huntington that has put their minds together to recognize this problem is a medical condition and not a moral failing. You are standing up to say that not only are you not ashamed to be faced with this problem, but also that you are going to confront it and help individuals and families suffering from it.”