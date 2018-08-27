Marshall University announces John Marshall Legal Society

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall University , named for the nation’s fourth Chief Justice of the United States, has formed the John Marshall Legal Society, a new venture which will serve as a university hub to facilitate various endeavors.

“Through the legal society, it is our hope to get our students connected with legal experts, link our pre-law students with internships and mentor opportunities, host attorneys to speak to classes, and help student startups get their businesses structured properly and started correctly,” said Marshall University President Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert.

Gilbert made the announcement Saturday during the West Virginia Bar Association’s annual meeting.

“Since Marshall University does not have a law school, we need volunteers from the legal profession to help guide our students,” Gilbert said. “This initiative will aid our students and provide them with a glimpse into the law as part of their undergraduate experience.”

Attorneys can go online to www.marshall.edu/jmls and complete and submit the brief contact form to initiate a connection with the John Marshall Legal Society.