Marshall University School of Pharmacy provides iPads for students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University School of Pharmacy first-, second- and third-year students started the school year with iPads through one of the school’s new initiatives.

The iPad initiative was the vision of former Interim Dean Dr. Brian Gallagher.

“With this initiative, we take another step furthering ourselves as one of the most progressive pharmacy schools in the nation,” Gallagher explained. “We begin the process of creating a standardized IT platform to use for testing purposes and active learning in the classroom.”

The nearly 200 students receiving the latest version of the iPad, along with an attachable keyboard, can use them for the duration of the program.

“After only using these for about a week now, I am already enjoying how beneficial they are in keeping me organized,” Bobbie Bailey, a first-year Pharm.D. student, said. “With the course load we have, these iPads help keep our documents and data all in one place to better prepare us for our lectures as well as assessments and exams.”

IPads are used by many other schools, including the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, due to the variety of apps available aimed at improving student learning.

“At the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, we are continually seeking ways to improve the learning experience for our students,” Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the school of pharmacy, said.

In August 2019, the school is expected to begin classes in a new state-of-the-art facility in Huntington within close proximity of the Marshall University and Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Huntington campuses.