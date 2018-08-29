Kindred Communications offers High School Football video streaming and radio broadcasts in 2018

Huntington, WV--- Football fans in the Tri-State know that they can turn to Kindred Communications for all of the action of the Marshall University Thundering Herd and University of Kentucky Wildcats. The company is expanding its offerings to include both digital video streaming along with radio broadcasts of Huntington, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley and Chesapeake high school football.

Kindred Digital is featuring a video stream “Game of the Week”, presented by Marshall Orthopaedics. Game 1 on August 24th featured the rivalry between Spring Valley and Wayne.

Video Streaming Schedule:

August 31--Huntington at Riverside

September 7--George Washington at Huntington

September 14--Cabell Midland at Hurricane

September 21--Cabell Midland at Capital

September 28--Spring Valley at Capital

October 5--Portsmouth at Chesapeake

October 12--St. Albans at Spring Valley

October 19--Huntington at Cabell Midland

October 26--Fairland at Chesapeake

November 2--Huntington at Spring Valley

The video streams are available by logging onto the websites and Facebook pages of all Kindred Communications radio stations: 93.7 The Dawg, Big Buck Country 101.5, 92.7 The Planet, ESPN 94.1 and AM 930, Cat Sports 93.3 and AM 1340 and 97.9 The River. In addition to watching the games live, viewers can log onto the Kindred sites to replay each game on demand.

Huntington High football fans can again turn to ESPN 94.1 and AM 930 in 2018 as Chris Tatum and Woody Woodrum return to bring the action.

Cabell Midland Knights football is back this season on 97.9 The River with Jason Toy and Adam Rogers providing the coverage.

Chesapeake Panthers football returns for a second season on Cat Sports 93.3 and AM 1340 with Jacob Wells on the play-by-play call.

New to the Kindred Communications sports family is Spring Valley Timberwolves football on 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet. Matt Perry, Klu Hardin and Bill Cornwell will bring the coverage as “The Valley” tries to reach Wheeling and the WV Class AAA finals for a 3rd straight year.