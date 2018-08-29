Marshall’s WMUL-FM wins broadcasting awards from dotCOMM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Students from Marshall University's public radio station, WMUL-FM, received three Platinum Awards, six Gold Awards and six Honorable Mention Awards in the dotCOMM Awards 2017-18 Competition. The dotCOMM Awards are administered and evaluated by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professional to honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

“The dotCOMM Awards 2018 Competition marks only the second time that WMUL-FM has entered this contest and these awards signify that our broadcasting students continue to excel in providing quality programming both over the air and online for the listeners of the campus radio station,” said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “These platinum awards are outstanding accomplishments in recognizing our broadcasting students as having produced some of the best sports packages/ podcasts, sports programs and sports play-by-play in the country.

“I am proud and grateful for the honor these dotCOMM Awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media, and Marshall University,” Bailey said. “The gold awards are further tributes to the newscast, live news programming, overall use of Twitter for providing both radio station and sports staff updates, and sports program production skills of our broadcast students in competition with professional practitioners. Overall, this tremendous effort helps to start building toward another successful year by the volunteer student staff of WMUL-FM in garnering recognition for Marshall University and the College of Arts and Media, as well as the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, from state, regional, national and international broadcasting organizations.”

The Platinum Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were:

AUDIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Tyre Brady’s Record Day” written and produced by Adam Rogers, a graduate from Milton, broadcast during the “Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program” prior to the Marshall versus Kent State football game Sept. 6, 2017, and also made available online.

AUDIO SPORTS MAGAZINE PROGRAM/PODCAST SERIES

“Marking Out” with hosts Alexis Stewart, a senior from Huntington, and Arwen Reed, a community volunteer from Dalton, Georgia, broadcast Aug. 3, 2017.

AUDIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY PROGRAMMING

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall football versus North Carolina State University played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2017. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:

Play-by-Play announcer – Adam Rogers;

Color Commentator – Luke Creasy, a recent graduate from Huntington;

Analyst/On-site Producer – Dr. Chuck G. Bailey;

Engineer – Spencer DuPuis, a junior from Leesburg, Virginia.

The Gold Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were:

AUDIO NEWSCAST

The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast April 14, 2017. The students who participated in this newscast were:

Luke Creasy (Producer);

Matt Groves, a senior from Ripley (Anchor);

Kyra Biscarner, senior from Marysville, Michigan (Anchor);

Nathan Thomas, a recent graduate from Charleston (Weather);

Adam Rogers (Sports Anchor).

AUDIO LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

“2017 State of the University Address” a live remote with hosts of the program Kyra Biscarner and Matt Groves,broadcast Sept. 11, 2017. The remote broadcast was produced by Adam Rogers.

SOCIAL MEDIA SITE/TWITTER OVERALL



WMUL’s station Twitter account is recognized for its use during station events, for coverage of campus/community news and updates from the local music scene throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Radio. The Twitter account was overseen in 2017-2018 by Adam Rogers, WMUL-FM student manager and Austin Creel, music director.

SOCIAL MEDIA SITE/TWITTER OVERALL



WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Twitter account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Sports. The Twitter account is overseen by all members of the FM 88 Sports Staff.

AUDIO SPORTS MAGAZINE PROGRAM/PODCAST SERIES

“High Speed Sports with DSL” with hosts Luke Creasy, Adam Rogers, and Dylan Stone, a senior from Henderson. The program was produced by Landon Mitchell, a senior from Ottawa, and was broadcast Oct. 23, 2017.

AUDIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Ryan Yurachek: Houston Flood Relief,” written and produced by Adam Rogers, broadcast during the “Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program” prior to kickoff of the Marshall versus Miami (Ohio) football game Sept. 2, 2017, and also made available online.

The Honorable Mention Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were:

AUDIO NEWS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert Responds to West Virginia State of the State Address” written and produced by Adam Stephens, a junior from Nitro, broadcast during the “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Feb. 10, 2017.

AUDIO LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

“2017 Marshall University Plane Crash Memorial Ceremony” a live remote with hosts of the program Adam Rogers and Kyra Biscarner, broadcast Nov. 14, 2017. The remote broadcast was produced by Brian Leonard, a graduate from Huntington.

AUDIO PROMO

“Out of this World,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Aug. 22, 2017, and still in rotation, was written and produced by Brian Leonard and features the voice talents of Luke Creasy, Adam Rogers, Dylan Stone and Savanah Matney, a junior from South Point, Ohio.

SOCIAL MEDIA SITE: INSTAGRAM



WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Instagram account is recognized for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. The Sports Instagram account is overseen by Adam Rogers and Luke Creasy. One may find it at http://www.instagram.com/wmul_sports/.

AUDIO SPORTS PACKAGE/PODCAST

“Kent State Head Coach Paul Haynes Returns to the Sidelines” written and produced by Luke Creasy, broadcast during the “Cutting Edge Sports Radio Network Pregame Program” prior to the Marshall versus Kent State football game, Sept. 16, 2017.

AUDIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY PROGRAMMING

WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall Football versus Cincinnati played at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2017. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:

Play-by-play announcer – Luke Creasy;

Color commentator – Dylan Stone;

Executive Producer – Adam Rogers;

Spotter – Gabi Warwick, a recent graduate from Martinsburg;

Engineers – Nick Arguelles, a sophomore from Great Cacapon and Austin Creel.

There were approximately 2,000 entries in the dotCOMM Awards 2018 Competition from throughout the United States and other countries. Winners are listed on the dotCOMM Awards 2018 website at www.dotcommawards.com.



