Community College Students Honored for Academic Excellence

CHARLESTON, WV, -- 20 community college students from across West Virginia and their families gathered at the Governor’s Mansion for awards and recognition. There, the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (CTCS) along with First Lady Cathy Justice, honored each of them individually for their academic success, determination, and commitment to their communities.

These 20 students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year college students, which means they have showed exemplary academic success, as well as a commitment to serving their communities.

As their names were called, each student approached the podium, where they received a certificate of excellence from Chairman Bob Brown of the WV Council for Community and Technical Education, and First Lady Justice hung a medallion around the neck of each honoree.

“The Phi Theta Kappa honorees are not only paving a road to success for themselves, but for the state of West Virginia,” said Justice. “The Governor and I congratulate their achievements and look forward to them accomplishing great things in the future.”

The following students were recognized by CTCS as new members of the esteemed organization for the year 2018:

Jamie Ishman, Blue Ridge CTC

Jade Lafollette, Blue Ridge CTC

Daniel Adkins, BridgeValley CTC

Christina Payne, BridgeValley CTC

David Trinidad, BridgeValley CTC

Christina Adkins, Mountwest CTC

Tereka Eanes, Mountwest CTC

Daniel Runyon, Mountwest CTC

Janel Williamson, Mountwest CTC

Laken Cyrus, New River CTC

Betty Foster, New River CTC

Ashley Houchins, New River CTC

Takayla Kaplan, New River CTC

Elizabeth Martin, New River CTC

Sherwin Miller, New River CTC

Brooklyn Neal, New River CTC

Chawndala Tackett, Southern WV CTC

Angel Moore, WV Northern CC

Ciera Parr, WV Northern CC

Candice Caviness, WVU at Parkersburg

“We love having the opportunity to lift these students up for their achievements in academics and for their dedication to bettering themselves and their state,” said CTCS Chancellor Sarah Tucker. “Many of these students have families at home to care for or full-time jobs, and they deserve to be recognized for the hard work and determination it takes to juggle life’s busy schedule with the demands of higher education.”

Two students were recognized by CTCS for receiving additional awards of excellence and a scholarship sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, and Phi Theta Kappa.

Laken Cyrus was recognized as a New Century Transfer Scholar and was invited to be recognized on April 30, 2018 at the PTK Presidents’ Breakfast during the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) conference in Dallas, Texas.

Jamie Ishman was recognized as a New Century Workforce Scholar and was invited to be recognized at the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) event in October 2018.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as both scholars and leaders, since 1918. The honor society is made up of more than 3.2 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine countries.

For more information about the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society visit www.ptk.org.

To view all photos taken by Governor’s Photographer Steven Wayne Rotsch, visit www.flickr.com/photos/firstladyjustice.