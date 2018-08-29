Rep. Jenkins Announces $500 K for Tri State Airport

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 04:51 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that the Huntington Tri-State Airport has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help improve runway safety.

 

“This funding will allow the Huntington Tri-State Airport to continue to serve communities across West Virginia and surrounding states. This grant specifically will help the airport improve its runway to make the airport more welcoming and efficient for travelers visiting our area. Transportation infrastructure is the key to growing our region’s economy, and I appreciate all the good work those at Huntington Tri-State Airport perform to help showcase West Virginia to the world,” Rep. Jenkins said.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus