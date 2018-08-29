Most read
- Despite Landlord Grumblings, Council Unanimously Passes Rental Housing Ordinance
- Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES
- COLUMN: When the Middle Leaves.....
- COLUMN: The Public Square: Social media and the First Amendment
- Putnam County Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Receiving Child Pornography
- Huntington All Inclusive Playground Receives Donation
- Huntington Police, U.S. Marshals Make High Value Arrests During Warrant Sweep
- Ex-West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Rep. Jenkins Announces $500 K for Tri State Airport
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 04:51 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“This funding will allow the Huntington Tri-State Airport to continue to serve communities across West Virginia and surrounding states. This grant specifically will help the airport improve its runway to make the airport more welcoming and efficient for travelers visiting our area. Transportation infrastructure is the key to growing our region’s economy, and I appreciate all the good work those at Huntington Tri-State Airport perform to help showcase West Virginia to the world,” Rep. Jenkins said.