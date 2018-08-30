Most read
- Despite Landlord Grumblings, Council Unanimously Passes Rental Housing Ordinance
- Watchdog Groups Oppose Energy Department Attempt to Limit Oversight, Endanger Safety at Nuclear Facilities
- Having it Sweet at the WV Pop Con IMAGES
- COLUMN: The Public Square: Social media and the First Amendment
- Putnam County Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Receiving Child Pornography
- Rep. Jenkins Announces $500 K for Tri State Airport
- Huntington Police, U.S. Marshals Make High Value Arrests During Warrant Sweep
- New York Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearms
Secretary Warner Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Uphold West Virginia’s “Sore Loser” Law
Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 03:20 Updated 54 min ago Edited from a Press Release
After the Court released its decision, Secretary Warner issued the following statement:
“Today’s decision is a victory for our office and all the state’s local election officials preparing for the November election. This decision puts the issue to rest and allows voters going to the polls to know with certainty who will be on the ballot.”
“The Court’s decision also validates the ‘sore loser’ law ending any chance for those candidates thinking they will have endless bites at the same apple. I want to personally thank Marc Williams and his colleagues for their dedication in defending this case to the finish.”
The Order from the Court is attached.
- WV Supreme Court Decision (94.73 KB)