Secretary Warner Issues Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Uphold West Virginia’s “Sore Loser” Law

Charleston, W.Va. - The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals swiftly ruled in Blankenship v. Warner, upholding the decision by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to refuse to certify Don Blankenship on the General Election ballot.

After the Court released its decision, Secretary Warner issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision is a victory for our office and all the state’s local election officials preparing for the November election. This decision puts the issue to rest and allows voters going to the polls to know with certainty who will be on the ballot.”

“The Court’s decision also validates the ‘sore loser’ law ending any chance for those candidates thinking they will have endless bites at the same apple. I want to personally thank Marc Williams and his colleagues for their dedication in defending this case to the finish.”

The Order from the Court is attached.